Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 351.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 186.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 4,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. Toll Brothers Inc has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.83.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.34%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $251,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,465.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOL. ValuEngine upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Bank of America set a $47.00 target price on Toll Brothers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Toll Brothers to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.06.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/tower-research-capital-llc-trc-grows-position-in-toll-brothers-inc-tol.html.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.