Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 8,356 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,356 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 104.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FE. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $39.88.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. FirstEnergy had a positive return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

