Traders Buy Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $573.33 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $501.31 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $72.02 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares Russell 2000 ETF had the 4th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded down ($0.15) for the day and closed at $143.45

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IWM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,767,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,163,267,000 after purchasing an additional 49,724 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,392,045,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,591.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,447,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,744,000 after buying an additional 3,244,164 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,306,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,527,000 after buying an additional 601,290 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,509,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,923,000 after buying an additional 144,291 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWM)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

