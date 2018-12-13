Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Photronics (PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 677 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,131% compared to the typical volume of 55 call options.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $52,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,830 shares of company stock valued at $124,518. 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 36,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 26,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 452,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLAB opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $669.97 million, a PE ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.67. Photronics has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Photronics will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLAB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Photronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Photronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

