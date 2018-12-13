Traders Sell First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) on Strength (EMLP)

Investors sold shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $12.94 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $57.82 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $44.88 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund traded up $0.07 for the day and closed at $23.10

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,184,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,139,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,735,000 after purchasing an additional 77,534 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 36,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,052,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,691,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares during the last quarter.

