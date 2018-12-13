Traders Sell Shares of Broadcom (AVGO) on Strength (AVGO)

Traders sold shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $291.74 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $374.97 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $83.23 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Broadcom had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Broadcom traded up $7.59 for the day and closed at $246.84

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Broadcom to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Nomura raised Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $310.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $102.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 58.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a $2.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

In other news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total value of $294,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $4,578,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,194 shares of company stock worth $14,266,145 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

