Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) Given $27.67 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Transcat’s rating score has declined by 12.8% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $27.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.26 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Transcat an industry rank of 31 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRNS shares. Singular Research boosted their price objective on Transcat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

In other news, Director Gary J. Haseley acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.43 per share, for a total transaction of $71,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $30,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,166 shares in the company, valued at $434,309.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,100 shares of company stock worth $83,709 and have sold 10,639 shares worth $109,307. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Transcat by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 253,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Transcat by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 253,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Transcat in the third quarter valued at $1,143,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Transcat by 82.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in Transcat by 39.6% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNS stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.62. 12,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,876. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35. The firm has a market cap of $148.68 million, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transcat will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

