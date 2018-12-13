TransGlobe Energy (TGA) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered TransGlobe Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded TransGlobe Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TransGlobe Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransGlobe Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TGA opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $144.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.21. TransGlobe Energy has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.59.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.27). TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $42.63 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that TransGlobe Energy will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGA. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,585,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,163,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 243,300 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,046,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,171,000 after buying an additional 173,800 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 151.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,761,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after buying an additional 1,061,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in TransGlobe Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra production sharing concessions.

