Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stake in DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in DSP Group were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DSP Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of DSP Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of DSP Group by 69.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DSP Group alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas A. Lacey purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia Paul purchased 12,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $138,845.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 28,721 shares of company stock worth $326,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DSPG shares. BidaskClub upgraded DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $11.52 on Thursday. DSP Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76 and a beta of 0.60.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $32.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stake in DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/trexquant-investment-lp-lowers-stake-in-dsp-group-inc-dspg.html.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

Recommended Story: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG).

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.