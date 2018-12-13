Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 87.7% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 760,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after buying an additional 355,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $2,649,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 97.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 509,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 251,200 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $2,384,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $1,179,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $12.00 to $9.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.47.

NYSE MX opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $231.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.44. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $13.35.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 108.44%. Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/trexquant-investment-lp-takes-position-in-magnachip-semiconductor-corp-mx.html.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.