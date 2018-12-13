TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) will announce sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion. TRI Pointe Group reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TRI Pointe Group.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.01 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPH. ValuEngine upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wedbush cut TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities set a $16.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 90,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 406,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter.

TPH stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.71. 1,433,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,777. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. TRI Pointe Group has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $19.55.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

