Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ) Short Interest Update

Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 526,723 shares, an increase of 2.8% from the November 15th total of 512,512 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,776 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,878 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 58,518 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 272,998 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 62,205 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 357,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 204,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,508,000.

NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.34.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 5th. The mining company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06).

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

