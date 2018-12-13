Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 13,081.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,779,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,993 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,995,000 after purchasing an additional 810,646 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $28,392,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $5,443,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 128,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze bought 8,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $193,336.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon B. Boze bought 280,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $6,145,886.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 553,765 shares of company stock valued at $12,146,477 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Trinity Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Trinity Industries from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho set a $40.00 price target on Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.30.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $22.11 on Thursday. Trinity Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $930.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

