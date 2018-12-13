Trust Investment Advisors Has $438,000 Position in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,563 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 19,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 114,591 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 163.4% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,194 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Finally, NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $234,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $1,027,076.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 14,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,166,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,233 shares of company stock valued at $5,932,565. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $74.50 on Thursday. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $60.14 and a 52 week high of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $47.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.84 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital set a $80.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/trust-investment-advisors-has-438000-position-in-cvs-health-corp-cvs.html.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.