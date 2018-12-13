Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 18th

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share on Friday, January 4th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th.

Tupperware Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years. Tupperware Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 63.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tupperware Brands to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.2%.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

NYSE TUP opened at $35.77 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $66.26. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 145.79%. The firm had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TUP. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tupperware Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/tupperware-brands-co-tup-to-go-ex-dividend-on-december-18th.html.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.