Twin Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Aetna Inc (AET)

Twin Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 572,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,451 shares during the period. Aetna makes up approximately 52.1% of Twin Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Twin Securities Inc.’s holdings in Aetna were worth $116,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aetna by 1,290.5% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Aetna in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Aetna in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Aetna in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in Aetna by 1,696.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AET. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aetna from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aetna from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Aetna in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aetna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.33.

Shares of AET stock opened at $212.70 on Thursday. Aetna Inc has a 52-week low of $166.88 and a 52-week high of $213.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.13. Aetna had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aetna Inc will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

