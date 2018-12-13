TWIST (TWIST) One Day Volume Hits $519.00

TWIST (CURRENCY:TWIST) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One TWIST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TWIST has a market cap of $0.00 and $519.00 worth of TWIST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TWIST has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.01846669 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00006930 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000980 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003492 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00001959 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00001062 BTC.

TWIST Coin Profile

TWIST (TWIST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. TWIST’s total supply is 217,294,086 coins. The official website for TWIST is twist.network. TWIST’s official Twitter account is @twist_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TWIST Coin Trading

TWIST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TWIST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TWIST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TWIST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

