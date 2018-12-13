Tyvor Capital LLC Takes $14.01 Million Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS)

Tyvor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 183,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,008,000. Dillard’s makes up 2.7% of Tyvor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $64.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.88 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.40). Dillard’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

