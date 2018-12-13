UBS Group Analysts Give Basf (BAS) a €69.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report released on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €81.05 ($94.24).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €59.68 ($69.40) on Monday. Basf has a 1 year low of €78.97 ($91.83) and a 1 year high of €98.70 ($114.77).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

