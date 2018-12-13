UBS Group Begins Coverage on Brown-Forman (BF.B)

Equities research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BF.B. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown-Forman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Brown-Forman from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

NYSE BF.B opened at $46.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Brown-Forman has a 1 year low of $45.29 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation is a spirit and wine company. The Company manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets and sells a range of alcoholic beverages. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 40 spirit, wine and ready-to-drink cocktail (RTD) brands. Its principal brands include Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Collection, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select, Jack Daniel’s Winter Jack, Jack Daniel’s No.

