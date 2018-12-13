Shares of Ukrproduct Group Ltd. (LON:UKR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 4.24 ($0.06), with a volume of 200156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.74 ($0.05).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/ukrproduct-group-ukr-sets-new-52-week-low-at-3-00.html.

About Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR)

Ukrproduct Group Limited produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, and Distribution Services and Other. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ukrproduct Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ukrproduct Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.