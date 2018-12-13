Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) Receives $24.09 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 187,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Umpqua by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 85,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 20,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Umpqua by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Umpqua stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,035. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $313.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.37 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

