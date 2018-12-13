Under Armour (UAA) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. Under Armour also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.31-0.33 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UAA. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Under Armour from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Under Armour from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.36.

Shares of UAA opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 104.26, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of -0.43.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

