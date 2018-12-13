Unilever (UL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $54.88. 85,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,245. The company has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.78. Unilever has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $58.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4487 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 69.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Unilever by 965.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

