United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.12.

UNFI has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital set a $45.00 target price on United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Buckingham Research set a $41.00 price objective on United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

UNFI stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,170,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,377. The stock has a market cap of $674.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James P. Heffernan sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $112,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,960 shares in the company, valued at $205,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sean Griffin bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $231,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,346.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,673,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,970,000 after buying an additional 28,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,673,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,970,000 after buying an additional 28,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 160.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after buying an additional 307,613 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 31.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 689,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,664,000 after buying an additional 165,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

