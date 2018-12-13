United Natural Foods (UNFI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $13.69 price objective on the stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s current price.

UNFI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $674.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.14). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James P. Heffernan sold 3,820 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $112,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 905,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,125,000 after acquiring an additional 443,915 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,619.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after acquiring an additional 405,539 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 4,478,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,139,000 after acquiring an additional 396,554 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 692,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,728,000 after acquiring an additional 387,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,888,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,204,000 after acquiring an additional 340,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

