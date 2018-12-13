United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Bought by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,816,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,790 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 0.8% of Federated Investors Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned about 0.33% of United Parcel Service worth $328,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 845.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.14. The company had a trading volume of 449,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,939. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $100.89 and a one year high of $135.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 307.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

