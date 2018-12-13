United Rentals (URI) Shares Gap Up to $108.30

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $109.48, but opened at $108.30. United Rentals shares last traded at $109.60, with a volume of 98519 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on URI. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Standpoint Research began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Get United Rentals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.18. United Rentals had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jenne K. Britell bought 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.07 per share, with a total value of $50,055.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,079.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.45 per share, with a total value of $58,452.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,276.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in United Rentals by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “United Rentals (URI) Shares Gap Up to $108.30” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/united-rentals-uri-shares-gap-up-to-108-30.html.

United Rentals Company Profile (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The company operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, power and pump.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.