United Services Automobile Association Grows Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 760.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBHT. BidaskClub cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $118.00 price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.28.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $98.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52 week low of $98.13 and a 52 week high of $131.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.67%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/united-services-automobile-association-grows-position-in-j-b-hunt-transport-services-inc-jbht.html.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.