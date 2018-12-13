Unitil Co. (UTL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.08% of Unitil worth $8,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Unitil during the second quarter worth $234,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Unitil by 19.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Unitil by 18.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Unitil during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Unitil by 19.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UTL opened at $52.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $53.07. The firm has a market cap of $764.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.06.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.87%.

A number of research firms have commented on UTL. Zacks Investment Research cut Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

