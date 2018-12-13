Unitus (UIS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $15.00

Unitus (CURRENCY:UIS) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. During the last week, Unitus has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar. Unitus has a total market cap of $113,417.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Unitus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unitus coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,437.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.02635462 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.11 or 0.02825567 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00704475 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.01249304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00113132 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.01569945 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00338306 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00023944 BTC.

About Unitus

Unitus (CRYPTO:UIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2014. Unitus’ total supply is 64,725,203 coins. The Reddit community for Unitus is /r/Unitus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unitus’ official website is unitus.online. Unitus’ official Twitter account is @UnitusCoin.

Buying and Selling Unitus

Unitus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unitus using one of the exchanges listed above.

