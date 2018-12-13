Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 238,876 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.22% of Urban Outfitters worth $9,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 679.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $35.20 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $973.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

