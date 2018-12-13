USA Truck (USAK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.01

Shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 2105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

Several research firms have issued reports on USAK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of USA Truck from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price target on shares of USA Truck and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of USA Truck in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Truck presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Get USA Truck alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $137.63 million, a P/E ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.30 million. USA Truck had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that USA Truck, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 696,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 643,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 311,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 239,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 58,472 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/usa-truck-usak-hits-new-52-week-low-at-15-01.html.

USA Truck Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAK)

USA Truck, Inc, a truckload carrier, provides general commodities transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload services as a medium to long-haul common carrier; and dedicated freight services.

Featured Article: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.