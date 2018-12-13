Uxin Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (UXIN)

Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,945 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,759% compared to the average daily volume of 103 put options.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in Uxin in the 2nd quarter worth $338,088,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uxin during the second quarter valued at about $23,504,000. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Uxin during the second quarter valued at about $22,600,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Uxin by 5.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,488,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Uxin during the second quarter valued at about $10,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of UXIN stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. Uxin has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uxin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Uxin in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.70 price target for the company.
About Uxin
Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.
