Vaccinex (VCNX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vaccinex in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Vaccinex in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Vaccinex in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCNX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875. Vaccinex has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Vaccinex will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vaccinex during the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaccinex during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vaccinex during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vaccinex during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

