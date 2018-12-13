Valdor Technology International Inc. (CVE:VTI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 17000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Valdor Technology International (VTI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/valdor-technology-international-vti-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-0-01.html.

About Valdor Technology International (CVE:VTI)

Valdor Technology International Inc operates as an optical fiber components company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells passive fiber optic components. Its products include harsh-environment 1:32 splitters for telecom and fiber to the home markets; and Impact Mount technology to provide conventional fiber optics connectivity.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Valdor Technology International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valdor Technology International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.