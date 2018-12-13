Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will post sales of $29.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.28 billion and the lowest is $25.84 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $26.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $116.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.53 billion to $120.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $128.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $107.24 billion to $152.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.96%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Tudor Pickering lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 48.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 28.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,290,000 after acquiring an additional 46,646 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $200,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.08. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $71.48 and a 1-year high of $126.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

