Value Line (VALU) Releases Earnings Results

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Value Line had a net margin of 43.50% and a return on equity of 22.52%.

Shares of Value Line stock opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.46 million, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.77. Value Line has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $30.64.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

