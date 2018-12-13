ValuEngine Downgrades Hertz Global (HTZ) to Hold

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Hertz Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Hertz Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 target price on Hertz Global and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hertz Global from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Hertz Global stock opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.06. Hertz Global has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Hertz Global had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. Hertz Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hertz Global will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTZ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Hertz Global during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Hertz Global by 1,035.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hertz Global during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hertz Global by 40.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Hertz Global by 298.1% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 21,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

