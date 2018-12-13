ValuEngine Lowers Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) to Sell

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

CNAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price target on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.12.

Get Conatus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CNAT opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.77% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The company had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conatus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $2,900,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after buying an additional 191,287 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $547,000. 31.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for patients with portal hypertension; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.