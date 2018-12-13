ValuEngine Upgrades RTI Surgical (RTIX) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered RTI Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th.

Shares of RTIX opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. RTI Surgical has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $256.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. RTI Surgical had a positive return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $69.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.09 million. Sell-side analysts expect that RTI Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RTI Surgical news, CEO Camille Farhat bought 11,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $44,336.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 155,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 848,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

