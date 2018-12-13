Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) Stake Lowered by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 1.3% of Covington Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Covington Capital Management owned about 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $20,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,356,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,204,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,952,000 after acquiring an additional 61,075 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,004,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,682,000 after acquiring an additional 248,100 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,417,000. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 1,487,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,621,000 after acquiring an additional 124,779 shares during the period.

VGK opened at $50.32 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $63.60.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

