Vanguard Group Inc Grows Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,946,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 425,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 0.08% of Automatic Data Processing worth $5,566,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 874.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 160,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,129,000 after acquiring an additional 143,721 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 35,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,946,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,566,295,000 after acquiring an additional 425,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 62,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $9,059,774.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,971,599.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 101,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $14,984,885.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,405 shares in the company, valued at $29,404,261.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,948 shares of company stock worth $25,409,660. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADP stock traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $138.27. 94,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,127. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $107.61 and a 12-month high of $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Guggenheim began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.27.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

