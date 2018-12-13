Vanguard Group Inc Raises Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,273,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944,384 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $4,522,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 976,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,021,000 after buying an additional 149,950 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 7,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $322,844.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,966.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $44.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,005,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $46.54. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/vanguard-group-inc-raises-holdings-in-mondelez-international-inc-mdlz.html.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.