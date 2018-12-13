Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.6% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 268.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,168,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,025,000 after buying an additional 5,953,288 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,643,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451,474 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,408,000. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,176,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,046,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 967,613 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.15. The stock had a trading volume of 458,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,769,980. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $86.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.9494 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) is Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s 4th Largest Position” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/vanguard-real-estate-etf-vnq-is-plimoth-trust-co-llcs-4th-largest-position.html.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.