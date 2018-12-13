VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 (VTWV) to Issue $0.55 Dividend

VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 (BMV:VTWV) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.553 per share on Tuesday, December 18th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

Shares of BMV:VTWV traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.05. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 has a 1 year low of $97.33 and a 1 year high of $114.12.

