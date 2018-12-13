Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) Position Lifted by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 270.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC now owns 172,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 415,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,529,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.66 and a 12-month high of $79.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were paid a $0.1404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

