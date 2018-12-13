Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP) Stake Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 554,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,324 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $26,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,864,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,943,000 after purchasing an additional 484,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,762,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,641,000 after purchasing an additional 296,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,975,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,503,000 after purchasing an additional 119,060 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,502,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,061,000.

Shares of VTIP opened at $48.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $48.03 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

