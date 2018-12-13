Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VT. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 1,748,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,265,000 after acquiring an additional 909,488 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,077,000 after acquiring an additional 73,387 shares in the last quarter. University of Tennessee raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. University of Tennessee now owns 1,214,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 673,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,375,000 after acquiring an additional 46,325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT opened at $68.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $67.11 and a 1 year high of $79.74.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

