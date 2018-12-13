Vapotherm (VAPO) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Vapotherm (NASDAQ:VAPO) in a report published on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ VAPO opened at $18.35 on Monday.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

